Demi Lovato opens up about dealing with her mental health amidst the COVID 19 pandemic: My anxiety skyrocketed

Singer Demi Lovato knows 2020 has not been an easy year but she has some words of wisdom. Between the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustices making front-page news, the singer has felt so much uncertainty about the world around her. But in a personal essay for Vogue, Demi opened up about her mental health and used her voice to prove Americans are not alone in their battles. "Depression and mental illness are part of my history, and because of all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, my anxiety skyrocketed," Demi wrote.

"I was suddenly confronted with all these questions: ‘When are we going to go back to work?' ‘Are more people going to have to die?' ‘How bad is this going to get?' Everything was so suddenly out of my control and not just for me individually, but for us as a global community." One major change in her anxiety was how difficult it was to go to sleep at night. With help from her fiancé Max Ehrich, however, Demi was able to start new habits like meditation, yoga, journaling and painting while also incorporating a nighttime ritual with candles and essential oils.

"One positive thing about the pandemic is that it has shone a spotlight on mental health in a way like never before," Demi argued. "For so many years, mental illness was seen as shameful. I certainly felt ashamed; I was made to feel ashamed. This comes from ignorance. People just didn't understand what it was, people were scared of words such as anxiety and depression." "The more we're learning about it now, however, the better we're able to manage it as a public health crisis," the Sorry Not Sorry singer continued. "Education and the language we use around mental wellness is crucial."

While reflecting on all that has happened in 2020, Demi shared it feels like "we're experiencing a moment of change." At the same time, the 28-year-old said it has never been more important to spread awareness "about issues that matter." One of those topics is racial injustices in America.

While Demi said she was unable to attend Black Lives Matter protests because she falls in the "at risk" category for COVID-19 with her asthma, the singer has been spreading awareness on her social media. "I've always taken my advocacy work seriously, but now I'm looking at it with renewed focus," she wrote. "In this particular instance, what motivated me was knowing how much of myself comes from Black culture. I grew up listening to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and other soulful singers, but those two Black women, in particular, shaped me into the vocalist I am. If you look at my life, everything that I have—money, success, a roof over my head—it's because of the inspiration those Black women gave me. I continue to be constantly inspired by people of colour today."

