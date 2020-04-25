Demi Lovato opens up about ending relationship with ‘toxic’ people after her near fatal drug overdose

Demi Lovato reflected on ending relationship with ‘toxic’ people after her near fatal drug overdose and revealed that she no longer friends with her exes.

Demi Lovato opened up about her personal life and revealed that he had to cut many ‘toxic’ exes and friends out her life after her drug overdose incident. The Sorry Not Sorry singer took a much-needed break from the spotlight after her near-fatal overdose in 2018 and focused on her mental health. Earlier this year, the singer made a comeback in the world of music with her song Anyone. During her recent interaction with Jameela Jami for her I-Weigh podcast, the 27-year-old singer opened up about learning to set boundaries.

Demi completed a 90-day rehab program back in October 2018 after the OD incident, Daily Mail reported. The songstress stated that she learned to set boundaries with other people over the past year and a half. “I had to learn that not setting boundaries put me in the position I was in," she said. “Talking about every detail of every part of my life, whether it be a relationship or whether it be my recovery, nothing was sacred to me anymore,” she added.

Lovato revealed that she is not friends with any of her exes. “I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either. Trying to maintain close friendships with some of my exes just isn’t realistic. I was afraid of fully letting go of people. And now that I’ve been able to fully let go out of people, that was another thing that I’ve had to learn when it comes to coming toxic people out of your life. If they’re an ex, it’s for a reason,” she said. In the past, Demi dated Wilmer Valderrama and Joe Jonas. Recently, she also mentioned that she and Selena Gomez are no longer friends.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber REVEALS he is binge watching Tiger King with Hailey Bieber amid COVID 19 lockdown in Canada

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×