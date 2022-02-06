Demi Lovato opens up about going through ‘transformative’ growth since splitting with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato recently spoke to Rolling Stone and opened up about finding inspiration for her song fiimy (f— it, i miss you) and how she found peace in solitude. Demi told the magazine: "For me, [it's] definitely inspired by real life. We did this one early last year so some time has passed. Today, I'm feeling good being alone — but I definitely had my sad moment, for sure."

The 29-year-old artist was asked if it was weird to revisit the intense song now, to which Demi said: "Sometimes I write songs and by the time I release them, I'm in a totally different mindset. Whether that's the case or not, at some point in time, those were true lyrics coming from my heart from where I was in that moment. I never neglect the past and how I felt in the past. I just wear my lyrics like a badge of honor like, 'Yeah, this is what I've been through.'"

Demi also opened up about feeling good alone and learning more about themselves through the process. They said: "At the beginning of COVID, I wasn't alone. A part of that situation was me not wanting to be alone and then I really came to terms with it. Ever since I've been alone, I feel like I've learned more about myself. I've become more secure in the person that I am. It was just time that I needed to spend by myself because I feel like my whole life — well not my whole life, but ever since I started dating — I was always talking to somebody, or hooking up with someone, or in a relationship, and these past two years have been truly transformative for me."

If you didn't know, Lovato last dated Max Ehrich, beginning in March 2020. The duo quarantined together and got engaged in July 2020 — soon after, Lovato called it off in September of that same year.

