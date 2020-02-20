Demi Lovato opens up about her body image issues: I have freedom now because I don’t know my weight

Demi Lovato candidly spoke about her body image issues and how it led to her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose. Read on to know more.

Demi Lovato ended up scaring the world after her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose, after which the 27-year-old took some time off from the limelight and focused on her health. After a long much-needed break, the singer is back in the music scene and is stronger than ever. During a recent interview with Ashley Graham for her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Demi opened up about her OD episode and how her struggles with body image and self-acceptance played a major part in her downward-spiral.

The singer revealed that she has always been conscious of her physical appearance, considering she is always in the limelight. She tried to recover from her issues through excessive exercise but that only made things worse for her. She said a lot of people around her would tell her to maintain a specific image and look a certain way and she couldn’t handle the pressure. Demi said she was living a lie as she constantly told the world that she was happy when was clearly not.

After focusing on her physical and mental health following the scary OD incident, the singer asserted that she has finally started accepting herself again and never forgets to express gratitude for her heath. She also revealed that she does not know her current weight and she feels like she has freedom now.

When she looks in the mirror and gets negative thoughts, she tells does not tell herself that she is beautiful and perfect, instead, she tells herself that she is healthy and she accepts herself. She also revealed that she not worn a pair of jeans in a very long time because they don’t make her feel good about herself.

