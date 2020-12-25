Demi Lovato OPENS UP about recovering from her eating disorder: Says ‘I want to celebrate my stretch marks’

Demi Lovato recently opened up about recovering from n eating disorder and shared her journey in detail. Scroll down to see what she said.

Demi Lovato is proudly showing off her curves while talking about her recovery from an eating disorder. The 28-year-old singer shared the empowering message on her Instagram account on Christmas Eve. “I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. ‘Surely she throws up here and there,’ ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’… those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up,” Demi said.

She continued, “I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.’ In honour of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."

“I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright? Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS, YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU. This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY, I LOVE YOU,” Demi said. Demi shared a series of photos and she noted, “last pics without sparkle edits – Instagram vs reality type shit you know?”

ALSO READ: Bye Bye 2020: From Demi Lovato’s messy split to Brad Pitt’s fling; These are the celeb breakups that shook us

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×