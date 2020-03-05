Demi Lovato opens up on struggle with sobriety & eating disorder, reveals she 'didn't get the help she needed'

The singer recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres show and got extremely candid about her eating disorder and struggle with sobriety.

After suffering from substance abuse for a long time, Demi Lovato has slowly and steadily returned to making music and has been sober in over a year now. The singer recently appeared on Elleb DeGeneres show and got extremely candid about her eating disorder and struggle with sobriety. Demi revealed that it was her 10th time on the show and for her first few appearances her team back then used to hide all kinds of sugar from the show's set simply because she had to watch what she ate. The singer went on to add that she wasn't even allowed to cut a birthday cake and that her 'controlling' team would even take out the phones from her hotel room so that she wouldn't be able to order room service.

"I first got sober when I was 19, which was an age that I wasn’t supposed to be drinking at all. I got the help I needed at the time and I took a ‘one size fits all’ approach and that was just sobriety.” Adding, that when she developed the eating disorder, things got really complicated and led to her relapse.

“It led me to being really, really unhappy…I asked for help, but didn’t get the help that I needed. I was six years sober, but I was miserable. I was more miserable than when I was drinking. I felt completely abandoned, so I drank," Demi revealed. The singer had a fatal drug overdose back in 2018 and had to check into rehab for a long period. However, since then, Demi has been in a much better place, personally and professionally. Check out her heartwarming video below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More