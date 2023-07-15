Demi Lovato opens up about vision and hearing impairment after near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato, the famous American singer made headlines in 2018 after it was reported that she had a nearly-fatal overdose. According to the reports, the actress-singer's overdose left her with serious brain damage and severely impacted her body. It was reported that Demi Lovato suffered a vision and hearing impairment. Now, during her recent appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the popular artist admitted that she indeed has vision and hearing impairment to date.

Demi Lovato has no regrets

After five years of her nearly-fatal overdose, Demi Lovato opened up about the incident that left her with serious damage to her brain and vision and hearing impairment. The actress-singer stated that she wouldn't change anything about her life or her past, and has absolutely no regrets. "I wouldn't change my path because I don't have any regrets. The closest thing that I get to regret is when I overdosed,” said the Sonny With a Chance star, in a recent episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

The singer opens up about her addictions

During her appearance on the show, Demi Lovato also opened up about her battles with addictions. "I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful because I didn't believe it. And, two, I wish someone would have told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes—you don't have to use over it," stated the 30-year-old. "It actually caused a disability. I have vision impairment and hearing impairment… The closest thing I have to regret is that because of what it's caused me today. Like, I don't drive because I have blind spots in my vision," she added.

Demi Lovato's work front

As reported recently, Demi Lovato is set to make her directorial debut soon. As per the reports, the singer-actress is set to foray into filmmaking with the upcoming Hulu documentary on Child stardom, which has been titled Child Star. The reports suggest that Lovato is planning to co-direct the documentary along with Nicola Marsh. She is also co-producing the project under her home banner DLG, along with ORB Pictures and SB Projects, headed by Michael R Ratner and Scooter Braun, respectively.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato reveals real reason she stopped using non binary pronouns; Singer admits it was 'exhausting'