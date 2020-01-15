Demi Lovato to perform at Grammys 2020 for the first time since overdose; Details Inside

Demi Lovato will take the stage at Grammys 2020 for her first live performance since her overdose in 2018. Read on to know more.

Demi Lovato is all set to make her grand return on the stage of Grammys 2020 and she shared the exciting news with her 76.2 million Instagram followers. The 27-year-old singer will be performing at the award show, marking her first live performance since her overdose in 2018. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” the Sober singer announced alongside her picture. Adding a Grammys hashtag, the songstress also tagged CBS and the Recording Academy in the caption.

Her caption was a reference to her December 4 Instagram post. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing,” the singer wrote alongside a completely empty black square image. Back then, her fans thought the singer was teasing a brand new album with the post. After scaring the world with her overdose in 2018, the singer took some time off from music and focused on healing herself mentally. Recently, the singer also called it quits with her relationship with model boyfriend Austin Wilson.

Meanwhile, the singer was recently spotted jamming an Ariana Grande song during a karaoke night with her friends. The singer took the karaoke stage by storm with an absolutely killer cover of Grande’s hit track ‘Bang Bang’. In a video shared on Instagram, Demi was seen singing her lungs out at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles on December 15. The video instantly went viral and got her fans all excited. Watching the singer on the stage, her fans started speculated that Lovato is back in action and is working on new music.

Read More