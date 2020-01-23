Demi Lovato to perform a song written just before her overdose at the Grammys 2020; Deets Inside

Demi Lovato is set to perform at the Grammys 2020. The singer's performance would mark her first live gig since her overdose in 2018. A source has now revealed that Lovato will be performing a song she wrote just days before the life-altering incident.

Grammys 2020 is going to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for Demi Lovato fans. It was previously revealed that Demi Lovato is going to set the Grammys 2020 stage on fire with her performance. The singer is all set to hit the stage for the first time since her July 2018 overdose. The singer had confirmed her performance with a post on Instagram. Now, details about her performance have been revealed and it is as personal as it could get.

A source told E! News, Lovato will be performing a song she wrote and recorded merely days before her overdose. The insider reveals that though it is a painful memory, Lovato doesn't want to forget the incident. "The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It's going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this," the source told the international outlet.

The report adds that this wasn't the only song she wrote before her overdose. The grapevine revealed that there were a few other songs she wrote before the incident which will now be a part of her upcoming album. The insider adds that these songs are a reminder of her journey. It also serves as a reminder of the place and phase of life she "doesn't ever want to go back to." "She's so grateful to be alive and here to share her music again," the insider added.

Apart from the Grammys, Lovato will also be singing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb 2. Grammys 2020 takes place on January 27. Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato gets a new tattoo after her break up with beau Austin Wilson

Read More