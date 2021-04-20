Demi Lovato plays her song California Sober and celebrates ‘Happy 420’ on Instagram

Demi Lovato recently celebrated a marijuana filled holiday and played her song California Sober on Instagram to celebrate the day.

Pop singer Demi Lovato recently posted two photos to indicate she is celebrating 420. The 28-year-old entertainer took to her social media to post about the marijuana-themed holiday, which is today. “Happy 420,” Demi captioned one of the photos on her Instagram Story, which featured her own song “California Sober.” Demi has been labeling her sobriety as “California Sober,” which, for her, means she’s not restricting herself from marijuana or alcohol.

Previously, Demi has opened up about how she doesn’t restrict herself from alcohol or weed even after her lethal overdose. Speaking to Glamour magazine, according to Demi, the balance has helped her make progress with her eating disorder and says the “all-or-nothing world” of sobriety wouldn’t work.

“I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,’” she said. “I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life too.” She then said her team was concerned with the idea. “But they were like, ‘She deserves this opportunity to make that choice for herself.’ So I did.”. “A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody. What I’m encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves. Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life.”

