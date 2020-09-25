Demi Lovato poses for a photo sans the engagement ring; Max Ehrich shares a cryptic message about love

While sources revealed that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have split, Demi seemingly confirmed the couple is no longer together with a video sans her engagement ring. Meanwhile, Max posted a cryptic photo on love.

In a shocking turn of events, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have broken up. The couple split just two months after they announced their engagement. The lockdown romance came to an end just weeks after it was reported that Max sent "thirsty tweets" to Selena Gomez. While sources have revealed that they have gone their separate ways, the couple hasn't addressed the reports of the breakup. Instead, Demi posted a video and a photo where she was seen sans the huge engagement ring.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker sported a tee with the inscription, "Dogs over People." She shared yet another picture where her team was dressing her up while she snapped the team in action in a mirror selfie. While Demi posted pictures of herself, Max took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Jesus Loves You". He shared the words with the emoji of a heart emoji and folded hands emoji. At the time of reporting, Demi and Max still follow each other on Instagram.

Speaking about the breakup with People, a source confirmed that the duo has parted ways and they have decided to focus on their careers. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," the insider said.

Max went down on one knee in July and proposed to Demi. The singer accepted the proposal and the duo shared photos on their social media accounts and announced their engagement. "I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote.

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," Max wrote on his Instagram when they got engaged.

