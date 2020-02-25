Demi Lovato proudly flaunts makeup free selfie days after opening up about her body image issues; Check Out

Demi Lovato is flaunting her glowing makeup-free skin days after opening up about how her body image struggles played a part in her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose. Check it out

Demi Lovato is embracing her makeup-free look in all its glory with #NoMakeupMonday selfie and an empowering message. Since fans usually see her all decked up at events and award shows, the singer decided to celebrate self-love by showing them how she looks “underneath it all.” Showing off her makeup-less glowing skin, the 27-year-old songstress wrote, “Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all.”

“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. #ILoveMe,” Demi added. The selfie comes just days after she candidly discussed her struggles with body image struggles and how it lead to her near-fatal overdose in 2018. During a recent interview with Ashley Graham for her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Demi opened up about her OD episode and how her struggles with body image and self-acceptance played a major part in her downward-spiral.

The singer revealed that she has always been conscious of her physical appearance, considering she is always in the limelight. She tried to recover from her issues through excessive exercise but that only made things worse for her. After focusing on her physical and mental health following the scary OD incident, the singer asserted that she has finally started accepting herself again and never forgets to express gratitude for her heath. She also revealed that she does not know her current weight and she feels like she has freedom now.

