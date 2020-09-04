Demi Lovato puts her new butterfly tattoo on display; Fans speculate the singer is shooting new music video

Demi Lovato recently took to Instagram to debut her new ink, a butterfly tattoo on her neck. Since Demi took this post live, fans are speculating that the singer is on the sets of a potential new music video.

Singer Demi Lovato just got a brand new tattoo! The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off the new butterfly tattoo on her neck. The social media post was captioned with possible new song lyrics. In quotes she wrote, “Dear little me, I’m sorry that it took so long but baby you're free..” Demi has plenty of tattoos on her body, including multiple neck tattoos. She has the word “survivor” on the right side of her neck.

After seeing Demi’s latest post, several fans speculated that the photos may have been taken on the set of a new music video. One social media user wrote “WAIT ARE THESE LYRICS TO THE NEW BUTTERFLY SONG????,” while another said “omg you're so beautiful!!! we're so excited to see what you're doing on set”

See her post below:

In case you missed it, yesterday, in a personal essay for Vogue, Demi opened up about her mental health and used her voice to prove Americans are not alone in their battles. "Depression and mental illness are part of my history, and because of all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, my anxiety skyrocketed," Demi wrote.

In the article, Demi recalled: "I was suddenly confronted with all these questions: ‘When are we going to go back to work?' ‘Are more people going to have to die?' ‘How bad is this going to get?' Everything was so suddenly out of my control and not just for me individually, but for us as a global community." One major change in her anxiety was how difficult it was to go to sleep at night. With help from her fiancé Max Ehrich, however, Demi said she was able to start new habits like meditation, yoga, journaling and painting while also incorporating a nighttime ritual with candles and essential oils.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato opens up about dealing with her mental health amidst the COVID 19 pandemic: My anxiety skyrocketed

Share your comment ×