Demi Lovato QUIPS how they slid into Emily Hampshire's DMs to ask her out

Demi Lovato shot their shot with Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire! The "I Love Me" singer, 29, welcomed Hampshire to their podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, and the 40-year-old actress requested if she could explain how the two originally met. Hampshire claimed that Lovato slipped into her Instagram DM “I did, I slid in those DMs,” the singer joked.

“You slid in my DMs and you said, ‘Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,'” Hampshire recalled. “And then you said, below it, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.’ You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that’s confusing. I’m decades older than you, so ‘kick it,’ I was looking it up,” the Schitt's Creek star said according to Just Jared. However, Lovato recalled Hampshire remarking on their age difference, stating she didn't believe they'd find the same things amusing.

“You also said, ‘Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.’ And then right after you were like, ‘I don’t mean you’re the Holland Taylor!'” Hampshire recalled, referencing 78-year-old Taylor’s relationship with 46-year-old Paulson. “I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be.” Lovato, who announced her gender identity as non-binary earlier this year, shrugged at the encounter, saying, “A non-binary person can dream. And they, she — I was a ‘she’ at the time — she was dreaming big. I was like, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ And I made a really good friend. You’re a dope friend, and I’m happy we became friends.”

However, Lovato acknowledged that comparison to Taylor and Paulson was "not my smoothest move," but Hampshire observed that Lovato's effort to dig herself out was the most appealing. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Hampshire was previously engaged to musician Teddy Geiger, while Lovato broke her engagement to actor Max Ehrich this year.

