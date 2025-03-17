Demi Lovato Reacts to Fiancé Jordan Jutes Lute's AI Roast Calling Her 'Confused' Not 'Confident': 'What's Wrong With...'

Demi Lovato recently had a great time sharing a laugh with her partner Jordan “Jutes” Lute. The highly acclaimed singer who gave us tracks such as Sorry Not Sorry, Let it Go as well as Cool for the Summer took to social media and had her fans intrigued over the moment the two partners shared.

In a video clip shared on TikTok, Demi Lovato was seen asking ChatGPT to roast her. The actress from Camp Rock also mentioned that her partner, Jordan, would join in reading the response from the AI.

While Jutes began to go through the text responses from ChatGPT, he was seen laughing and reading, "Roast Demi Lovato? Oh, you mean the artist formerly known as 'Confident' but now more like Confused?"

The response from ChatGPT even compared Demi Lovato to a “failing fast-food chain” that has had fewer rebrands than the artist.

“One minute they’re punk rock, the next they’re singing pop ballads, and somewhere in between they’re beefing with a frozen yogurt shop,” the AI came up with, reflecting on the 2021 feud of Demi Lovato with The Bigg Chill.

For those unversed, The Bigg Chill is a Los Angeles-based fro-yo shop that was criticized by the Confident Singer for promoting diet culture with "harmful messaging" on its products. Further, through the response the AI asked Demi Lovato to pick up a lane or stick one genre.

"And let’s not even talk about their song lyrics. What’s wrong with being confident? Nothing Demi, but what’s wrong with being consistent?" the musician’s partner read while laughing, with the next line stating, "Because your career path is giving throwing darts at a vision board while blindfolded."

However, the ChatGPT response still appreciated the voice of Demi Lovato adding that they should make their decision-making skills as strong as their vocal chords.

It was in December 2023 when Demi Lovato and Jutes announced their engagement.