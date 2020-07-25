Demi Lovato reflects on 2 years since her drug overdose; Max Ehrich terms her a 'resilient, beautiful angel'

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share some empowering words on the 2nd anniversary of her 'miracle day' when her life was saved after an accidental drug overdose. Read below to know what the 27-year-old singer had to share along with fiance Max Ehrich's heartwarming comment.

Demi Lovato is celebrating two years of her 'miracle day' by reflecting on how her life was saved after an accidental drug overdose. Taking to Instagram, the Skyscraper singer penned down a powerful note where she spoke on how she worked on herself to get better and become happier. "Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr’s at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams," Demi began.

Lovato also touched upon her recent engagement with Walk. Ride. Rodeo. star Max Ehrich, who she began dating in March 2020. "Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it’s not just because I fell in love (Although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life," the 27-year-old singer confessed.

"Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word "me" to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey.. I love you all," Demi concluded.

As her Instagram caption, Lovato explained the story behind the candid black-and-white video she shared (she's seen listening to Paramore's The Only Exception) along with her 'miracle day' note. "Feeling so grateful so I wrote something... (swipe left) ps. @maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me Love you honey..," Lovato gushed about Max.

In turn, Ehrich penned the most heartwarming words for his ladylove in the comments section gushing, "Couldn’t not video this moment. You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel. I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I’m grateful beyond words that God kept you here. I love you so much and can’t wait for our future."

Check out Demi Lovato commemorating 2 years since her 'miracle day' on Instagram below:

We're so glad Demi Lovato was able to preserve through and become happier in the process!

Meanwhile, Demi had also poured her heart out while speaking about the 29-year-old actor's romantic beach proposal on Instagram. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner," Lovato began and gushed, "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too... I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! P.S. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!"

"To all of my friends and fans commenting - I FUCKING LOVE YOU - THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING MY HAPPINESS," Demi added while appreciating everyone's outpouring of love for the gorgeous couple.

Quarantining together definitely helped blossom their relationship as Demi and Max take the next big step in their relationship. Judging by their social media PDA and love declarations, you know that the pair is definite endgame while being positive influences in each other's lives.

