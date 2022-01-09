Demi Lovato reportedly completed another rehab stint, months after announcing they are 'California sober'

Demi Lovato finished another recovery programme discreetly last year. According to a source, the Grammy Award nominee, 29, has since returned home from the treatment centre and has been maintaining their sobriety and mental health in the aftermath of their near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

"Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first," the insider said as per PEOPLE. They initially went to treatment in late 2010, and then moved into a sober-living facility in 2012. Following their overdose in 2018, the Disney Channel alum underwent another in-patient treatment. Lovato return to rehab after telling fans that they will be "California sober" which is imbibing alcohol and smoking marijuana. However, Demi later said, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” the 29-year-old performer shared on their Instagram Story in early December. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

The Tell Me You Love Me singer, who suffered three strokes and a heart attack as a result of their overdose, told PEOPLE last year that they "wouldn't change a thing" and are "so proud of the person I am today."

Meanwhile as per Page Six, Lovato recently unveiled their shaved head in a photo that eagle-eyed fans noted was shot in the recovery centre, to symbolise a "new start." Speculation over Lovato's whereabouts was heightened further when their elder sister, Dallas Lovato, released a TikTok video of the two reconnecting for Christmas with their younger sister, Madison De La Garza.

