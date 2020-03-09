Demi Lovato revealed Justin Bieber inspired her to get sober; Says ‘I admire the man that you are today’

Demi Lovato told Justin Bieber that he inspired her to get sober after her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose. Here’s what she had to say.

During her latest hosting gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Demi Lovato revealed that she looked to Justin Bieber for inspiration throughout her recovery process. After her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, the singer took a break from the music industry and focused on her physical and mental health. Lovato has been open about her experience ever since she made a comeback earlier this year. Bieber, who has also been vocal about his drug abuse and mental health issues, joined Lovato on the show and both had a candid discussion about their struggle.

During the show, they discussed Bieber’s docu-series and how it was difficult for him to bare his soul on a public platform. “There's a fear in showing vulnerability and stuff that you feel people will say, You look weak. But I think the more mature you become, you understand that there's power in your weakness. When you're able to show that, it gives other people the confidence to say, you know what? I'm going through similar things myself. So, just having the confidence and being able to instill that confidence in young people that it's OK to have problems,” he said.

Check out the interview here:

Reacting to this, Lovato mentioned that Bieber inspired her to get sober. “When I struggled last year, I know I looked at you as an inspiration because you've been through this and you've come out the other side, and I really just admire the man that you are today,” she told Bieber. Her interview with Bieber came a day after Lovato dropped her new song I Love Me and its music video. ALSO READ: WATCH: Justin Bieber thinks he and Hailey Bieber are in an 'arranged marriage'; Here's Why

