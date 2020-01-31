Demi Lovato REVEALS details about coming out to her parents; says ‘It was emotional but beautiful'

Demi Lovato recently revealed the details about the emotional and beautiful moment she came out to her parents as gender fluid. Here's what she had to say.

Demi Lovato is back in the spotlight following a two-year hiatus and is opening up about her personal life like never before. The singer has always been vocal about her struggles with her sexuality and describes herself as sexually fluid. During her latest interview at Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the Sorry Not Sorry singer shared details about the moment she came out to her parents. The singer revealed that she did not tell her parents about her sexual orientation until 2017.

While she kept the reality to herself for a very long time and did not tell her parents that she saw herself ending up possibly with a woman, the singer said her parents were very supportive once she did open up to them. Recalling the moment, Demi revealed that after she was done telling her parents, she was crying and shaking because it was very overwhelming. However, she described the moment as both emotional and beautiful. Talking about her parents' reaction, the singer said her father was not surprised at all. While she was nervous about how her mother would react, she told Demi that all she wants is for her to be happy.

During an interview on New Music Daily, earlier this month, the 27-year-old singer revealed that when she thinks about her future in the new decade, she would like to start a family at some point Talking about her plan, the songstress though it would be “dope”. While she does not know exactly what the future holds for her and whether she will start her family with a man or a woman, she knows that she would like to start that chapter of her life in this decade.

