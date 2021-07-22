Demi Lovato REVEALS feeling comfortable in their own skin after filming an 'awkward hilarious' sex scene

Demi Lovato is full of self-confidence and self-love! The singer, 28, took to Instagram to film a scene to share their body positivity and talk about their first sex scene! "I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately," said Lovato.

Posting a picture of them being comfortable in black bra and shorts, they wrote about how proud they are to be comfortable in their own skin. Lovato said that their confidence has immensely risen as they rarely even showed their arms before, but is now comfortably filming a sex scene.

"I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex", Lovato wrote.

The singer is currently filming an upcoming NBC comedy series Hungry, in which the actress stars and also acts as the executive producer. Lovato will also host her own talk show, The Demi Lovato Show, on the Roku Channel on July 30. She will also be a part of a UFO investigation limited series on Peacock titled Unidentified With Demi Lovato.

As of Hungry, the story revolves around friends in a food issues group who support each other through their journeys aiming for love and success. Apart from Lovato, the series will also have Valerie Bertinelli, playing Lovato's mother's role.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato says she isn’t restricting herself from marijuana and alcohol post nearly fatal overdose