Demi Lovato reveals how addressing sexual assaults in YouTube docuseries is helping her heal.

Ahead of the release, Demi Lovato is opening up about how the docuseries will help her live the truth and heal her from it. Read on to know more.

This article mentions accounts of sexual assault and drug overdose (Trigger Warning)

Demi Lovato's YouTube docuseries titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil is all set to release on the video platform today. And ahead of the release, Demi is opening up about how the docuseries will help her live the truth and heal her from it. Just a few days ago, the docuseries' trailer revealed Demi's addiction to drugs, her fatal drug overdose and incidents of rape which the singer openly spoke about.

For the unversed, Demi has opened up about being assaulted not once, but twice. While the first time was as a teenager when she worked on a Disney film, the second time was by her drug dealer who took advantage of her when she was in an unconscious state during her fatal drug overdose incident in 2018. The heartbreaking revelations highlight the singer's struggle with mental health, drugs and surviving the music industry.

Now, in an exclusive interview with People, Demi has revealed how brining her story to the world will help her heal. Speaking to the portal, the singer said, "Having put that out in front of the camera and knowing that people have seen that, it's freeing. It's empowering. It's liberating."

She added that its letting her anger dissolve. "And it really lets that anger that was inside of me dissolve. I had let go of a lot of the anger beforehand, but this was kind of just the final send-off, like, okay, I can really heal from this now."

Demi is also hopeful that her docuseries will help many young girls to speak out or just simply be aware. "Now that I've talked about it and now that I know that other people could hear my story, I just hope that it helps people. Sexual abuse is something that people feel is taboo to talk about and to come forward about, but I want to show people that you can, and it's okay."

