Demi Lovato reveals real reason she stopped using non binary pronouns; Singer admits it was 'exhausting'

Demi Lovato has recently opened up about how she changed her pronouns to they/them, only to go back to she/her again. The singer explained how she got “tired” of having to explain the meaning behind the pronouns of her choice. She also spoke about how she was conditioned to select woman when given the option to select from male or female on government documents.

Demi Lovato talks about her pronouns

While talking to GQ Hpye Spain, Demi Lovato confessed that the reason she does not use ‘they/them’ anymore is that she got sick of explaining the reason behind it over and over again. The singer explained, “I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting.” She added, “I just got tired. But for that very reason, I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

The singer also spoke about the need to have more gender-neutral spaces. She spoke about her struggle when it comes to sex-assigned bathrooms and official paperwork. Demi elaborated on the need for the same as she said, “I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it.” She added that whenever she finds herself in a situation where she has to fill out a government document, there are only two options she can choose from. She explained, “You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me.”

Demi explained how she has always been “conditioned” to select “woman” because of the lack of options. The star explained how there is a need for change when it comes to this. “Hopefully, with time there will be more options,” she added.

Demi Lovato is non-binary

Demi came out as non-binary in May 2021. The singer revealed it on her podcast as she declared, “With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to ‘they/them.’” She also explained that the pronouns represent her better. The star explained, “I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Demi switched back to using ‘she/her’ a year later after coming out as she explained she was feeling “more feminine.” Demi is currently dating singer Jutes.

