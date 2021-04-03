Demi Lovato REVEALS she & Ariana Grande 'had so much fun singing together' for epic Met Him Last Night collab

During a recent interview, Demi Lovato revealed why Met Him Last Night ft. Ariana Grande is one of her favourite tracks from her cathartic, triumphant seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.

Demi Lovato is back to bless our ears with her soulful vocals as her cathartic, triumphant seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over dropped yesterday, i.e. April 2. "I feel like this [the album] best represents me as a human," the 28-year-old musician confessed during YouTube's Released as her recent work is her most personal to date, with a heavy emphasis on her drug overdose in 2018.

Amongst her favourite tracks from Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Staring Over; including the emotionally stirring ICU (Madison's Lullabye), which is dedicated to her younger sister Madison and The Art of Starting Over, which is a part of the title track and referred by the singer as a driving song, Demi also picked Met Him Last Night ft. Ariana Grande. The highly-awaited collaboration was met with a positive reaction as many were eager to see the two vocal powerhouses work together for the longest time. "Met Him Last Night is a duet that I have with one of my really good friends Ariana Grande. I played her Dancing With the Devil and she was really, really excited about that and she came up with this concept, Met Him Last Night," Lovato recalled.

"And when she played it for me, I was like 'Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely. I'd love to do this.' And I was so excited to get to work with her and we had so much fun singing together," Demi added.

For Lovato, Met Him Last Night was the "best representative" of a period in her life which she also touched upon in her heartbreaking yet inspiring documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. "The downfalls of recovery, which is sometimes you slip up and that's what this song is about," Demi elaborated. "No, I never thought I'd be the one to fall / Watch me bounce before I give you my all / So, I promise tonight is the last call," the pair harmoniously belt out in the ironically addictive tune.

Listen to Demi Lovato ft. Ariana Grande's Met Him Last Night below:

What a fruitful collaboration, indeed!

