Demi Lovato REVEALS she had an anxiety attack after watching her docuseries; Says ‘had to work through a lot’

Demi Lovato recently got candid about watching her docuseries for the first time, scroll down to see what she said about her reaction to the film.

Actress and singer Demi Lovato recently opened up about her new docuseries, Dancing with the Devil. During an appearance on The Tonight Show this weekend, the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated singer discussed her first time watching the series. Demi told host Jimmy Fallon, “I had a physical reaction the first time that I watched it. Like — anxiety attack.” When Jimmy asked if it was “odd” for Demi to be so open about her life, she replied, “It was challenging.”

“I had to work through a lot of things before I actually told the story on camera,” she continued. “But I’ve been working on myself and putting in a lot of work behind the scenes so that when it was time to put it on camera, I felt completely secure to tell my story.” Demi revealed that ultimately the project has been extremely healing for her. “It’s been really cathartic, really really therapeutic,” she said and added that hopes that people can learn from what she went through and that the documentary helps to destigmatize mental health.

If you missed it, the pop icon recently also opened up about her short romance with ex-fiance Max Ehrich. during a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Demi looked back on the relationship and said: “I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing.” “Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.’ Now that I’m not engaged or married and I’m okay, I’m like, ‘Wow. Isn’t that so much more empowering?’ It’s not this false sense of security.”

