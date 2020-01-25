Demi Lovato REVEALS she leaned on God post fatal overdose; Says ‘My God is available 24/7 at an arm’s length’

Demi Lovato revealed that she leaned on God following her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Here’s what she had to say.

Demi Lovato ended up scaring the world with her nearly-fatal drug overdose incident in 2018. Following the incident, the songstress took some time off the music scene and healed herself mentally. In her latest interview, the singer opened up about how she survived through the most difficult period in her life. 27-year-old, during an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1, said she leaned on God during her journey to recovery. She stated that her newfound faith in God helped her gain the strength to bounce back.

She mentioned that before the OD incident, she was never religiously active and would shy away from church because she questioned her sexuality. The Sorry Not Sorry singer has been vocal about her struggles with accepting her sexuality. In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, she discussed having relationships with both men and women, Fox News reported. However, while she was under-recovery, she found a place in LA that accepted her for who she was and she finally felt comfortable and reconnected with god.

The singer noted that she tried to seek God through other experiences and relationships and eventually realised that the God she was seeking was available for her 24/7. She then started focusing on her relationship with herself and with god. Demi is now working on making a comeback in the music industry. Talking about her upcoming performance at the Grammy Awards 2020, the singer said she is very excited. This will mark her first live performance since her drug overdose.

Read More