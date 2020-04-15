Demi Lovato reveals she is not friends with Selena Gomez anymore but wishes her the best

Demi Lovato reveals her equation with Selena Gomez and says she is not friends with her now.

We've all had best friends whom we've grown up and shared the best memories with. Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's friendship has been the same. When Demi marked her comeback and performed her song, Anyone, at the Grammy Awards 2019 after recovering from her fatal drug overdose episode, Selena got her back and wrote a beautiful message for her on Instagram to welcome her. However, in her recent conversation with Harper Bazaar, Demi revealed that she is not friends with Selena anymore.

"When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her," she said. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best," Demi added. Demi is also not in touch with any of the Jonas Brothers with whom she starred in the Camp Rock films and with her ex Wilmer Valderrama. The I Love Me singer revealed that her equation with most of her old friends and exes has altered but if there's one person from the past with whom Demi continues to stay in touch is Miley Cyrus.

"She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have, but I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with," Demi Lovato said. Recently, she also appeared on Miley Cyrus' Instagram chat show called the Bright Minded where they spoke about their reconciled friendship. Demi and Miley too had differences between them in the past but both the singers seem to have sorted it out.

