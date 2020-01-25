Demi Lovato REVEALS she wants to start a family in this decade as she feels lucky, blessed and grateful

After making a comeback in the music industry, Demi Lovato is planning on starting a family in the next few years. Here’s what she had to say.

Demi Lovato took a much-needed break from the spotlight after her overdose episode in 2018 and focused all her time on mentally healing herself. Now that the singer is back to her healthy self and is also gearing up to make a comeback with new music, Demi is thinking about her future. Opening up about her plans for the next decade, during an interview on New Music Daily, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she wants to start a family.

She said when she thinks about her future in the new decade, she would like to start a family at some point. Talking about her plan, the songstress though it would be “dope”. While she loves singing and is committed to her profession and career, she thinks there is more to life than that. Although she feels blessed and grateful for everything that life has given her, she doesn't feel that it is the only key to happiness. She stated that when she thinks about her happiness, she thinks about her family, her friends, her team and her fans, ET reported.

While she does not know exactly what the future holds for her and whether she will start her family with a man or a woman, she knows that she would like to start that chapter of her life in this decade. She noted that earlier she used to put a lot of pressure on how successful she was in her career, but that has changed now. While she does appreciate her success, the singer stated that it does not fill the hole inside her. Talking about her upcoming performance at the Grammy Awards 2020, the singer said she is very excited. This will mark her first live performance since her drug overdose.

