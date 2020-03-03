Demi Lovato reveals she will drop her new single I Love Me on THIS day; Find out

Demi Lovato has finally announced the release date of her upcoming single I Love Me. Read on to know more.

The wait is almost over, Demi Lovato is all set to drop her latest song I Love Me later this week. The singer took to social media and shared that she will release her song on March 6. “Couldn't keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday,” the singer wrote in the caption. She recently dropped her first single, after her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose, and even performed it on Grammys 2020. The song ended up debuting on the Billboard Hot 100's Top 40 last month.

Earlier this month, during an interview, a source told People that the singer is currently prioritising her sobriety as she works on her first album since her OD episode. The insider said the singer was really happy about her two performances and how they were received by the audience and her fans. The performances were her first since being hospitalised for an overdose in July 2018. The source said the 27-year-old songstress was very excited to get back on stage and couldn’t have asked for a better kick-start to her 2020.

The insider revealed that she surrounds herself with likeminded people who really care about her. Her social circle is very low-key and her friends live the same life she does to help her stay healthy. Although she does occasionally struggles to find balance, she is determined to stay sober and healthy. After delivering a moving performance at Grammys 2020, the singer won hearts after she belted out the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

