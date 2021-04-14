Demi Lovato reveals why she's the happiest she's ever been: There's no secrets for the world to find out.

Through her recent docuseries, Demi Lovato revealed her deepest, darkest secrets to the world and is now in the happiest phase of her life.

Demi Lovato's revelations of abuse and trauma shook the music industry, her fans and people across the globe. The singer's docuseries shed light on her growing up years as a Disney star, her rise to fame, fatal drug overdose episode and her career. Now, in a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Demi revealed why she's in the happiest phase of her life. The singer also revealed that she is living with her best friend.

Demi said, "I am living with one of my best friends, I was just in a -- I was engaged to a dude and almost did that and I was like, 'That's not the life for me'. I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends, let's normalize that."

Hinting at her brief and failed engagement, Demi added, "I was trying something that didn't work for me now I'm doing something that is working for me and instead of feeling judged by everyone I'm just going to say, 'Look, your opinion about me doesn't matter to me. I'm doing what I need to do for myself and my wellness, my well-being'. I'm putting myself first and in front of my career and that's something I never did before because I was so preoccupied trying to be a sexy feminine pop star that I just ignored like who I am."

Through her docuseries, Demi revealed her deepest, darkest secrets to the world. "And now that I'm owning who I am, I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt and that's because I’m being honest. Secrets keep you sick, I've heard that a million times and I fully believe it. Now there's nothing, there's no secrets for the world to find out. Like I just put it out there and I'm like, 'Hey this is me,'" the pop star said.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' hint on Stephen Colbert's show delights fans; Singer re recording 1989 next?

Share your comment ×