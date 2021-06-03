Demi Lovato’s attitude towards her parents at 17 now makes her ‘cringe’; Star recalls being the ‘breadwinner’

Demi Lovato recently opened up about the negative impact of early stardom and growing up in the spotlight. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress and singer Demi Lovato recently got candid about growing up as a child star and the pressures of it all. During the latest episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the singer spoke to Drew Barrymore who also worked as a child star in Hollywood. During the latest episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the 28-year-old singer discussed some of the similarities they and Barrymore, 46, had growing up in the spotlight. Lovato, 28, and Barrymore, 46, couldn’t help but compare the similarities of growing up in the entertainment business. If you didn’t know, Demi had been a Disney star in her childhood and worked in films like Princess Protection Programme, Camp Rock and many more. On the other hand, Drew had her first breakout role in Steven Spielberg's E.T. at 6 years old.

During the chat, Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary, spoke about how her money and fame impacted her family dynamics. "I noticed that when I came into the spotlight at a young age, and then was the breadwinner ... there wasn't a manual for my parents to read and it say, 'Here's what to do to raise a child star,'" said Lovato on the podcast. "They didn't get that." "So when they would try to ground me at 17, I would say, 'I pay the bills.' And I cringe now when I think about that attitude," they continued. "But when the world is putting you on a pedestal, you kind of think that you could do no wrong. As I've gotten older, I see my parents just as big kids themselves."

Commenting on Lovato's words, the 50 First Dates actress said, "No wonder you won't take an order from an authority figure who's no longer an authority figure because you've now reduced them down with finances and responsibilities."

