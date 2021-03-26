  1. Home
Demi Lovato says she was ‘fooled’ during engagement to Max Ehrich; Admits chasing a ‘false sense of security’

Demi Lovato recently reflected on her past relationship with ex-fiance Max Ehrich. Scroll down to see what she said.
Pop icon, actress and performer Demi Lovato recently addressed her broken engagement to Max Ehrich and looked back at their whirlwind and short-lived romance. For the unversed, the couple met during the pandemic and got engaged after just a few months of dating, but they called off the engagement two months later. Now, during a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Demi looked back on the relationship and said: “I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing.” 

 

“Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.’ Now that I’m not engaged or married and I’m okay, I’m like, ‘Wow. Isn’t that so much more empowering?’ It’s not this false sense of security.”

 

She then said, “Also, the size of that ring, it made it really real. The second it was off, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m good. I don’t need that.’ I just don’t need an object on my finger to make me feel like I’ve got my s— together. It looks like stability, but it doesn’t mean that it is. And I don’t actually grow through stability. I find that I like living not in chaos or crisis, but in fluidity. It’s not [being] stuck and stagnant in an ideal or a tradition that was placed upon us by the patriarchy.”

 

