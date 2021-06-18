Demi Lovato says their family has done an 'incredible job' adjusting to their pronouns

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary last month and in a recent interview, stated that it warms their heart to see their close ones adjusting to their queer identity.

While speaking to Audacy, Lovato revealed how their family has been trying to adjust to their new identity saying, "My family has done an incredible job… I’ve noticed (Dallas) using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying."

Further adding that it has been a bigger change for their friends, Demi said, "My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually. Just because I think, like, your friends are the ones that you’re more likely to be like, ‘b***h.’ I’m like, ‘Look, you can still call me b***h.'"

Lovato has been open about their journey of coming out as queer. The singer in a previous interview mentioned how patriarchy held them back from accepting their queer identity and the pressure of how the industry would react to it.

While announcing their new pronouns via their podcast series 4D, Lovato spoke about being finally being the most authentic version of themself and said, "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

