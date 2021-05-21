Demi Lovato says they 'tried to fit it into a mold' of what society wanted before coming out as queer

Demi Lovato opened up about accepting their queer identity after "suppressing" it for years in a recent interview.

Demi Lovato recently came out as non-binary and announced that they will be changing their pronouns to they/them in a social media post. Lovato is now opening up about their gender identity and how hard it was to reach the stage of acceptance because of societal expectations. Demi's coming out has been considered to be a major development for the Queer community who have found a new role model in them.

In a recent interview with People, the Dancing With the Devil singer spoke about how freeing it was to accept their "authentic truth." Lovato opened up about their journey of accepting queer identity during a conversation with Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper for Bring Change to Mind's A Conversation Starter Livestream.

As reported by People, Demi said, "I had suppressed so much of myself over the years. Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told."

Adding further about what it meant to accept themself as queer, Demi revealed, "When I came out to LA, I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself. Because for so many years, I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me. And, so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth", via People.

Lovato came out as non-binary in their recently launched 4D podcast where they stated that they are "proud" to identify as a non-binary person. The singer also showed support for the LGBTQIA community by sharing a message of love and support that said, "doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones" on Twitter.

