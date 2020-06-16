  1. Home
Demi Lovato sells her Los Angeles home in which she suffered a drug overdose in 2018

Singer Demi Lovato has sold off her infamous Los Angeles home, in which she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.
4996 reads Mumbai
Lovato sold her four-bedroom lavish property for $8.25 million, according to Variety, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She had been renting the property since her overdose. Lovato bought the 5,600 square foot mansion for $8.3 million in 2016.

The property is a three-story villa with a sky lounge that has a picturesque view of the mountainous Laurel Canyon neighbourhood. and an outdoor swimming pool. The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen.

Credits :IANS

