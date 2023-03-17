Demi Lovato set to make directorial debut with documentary about child stardom for Hulu, DEETS inside

Demi Lovato will now make a directorial debut with the documentary Child Star which is about child stardom. This feature length documentary will place emphasis on the upsides and downsides of children growing up in the spotlight. This documentary will be from the perspective of some of the famous former child stars like Lovato which will properly deconstruct what it is like to grow with cameras recording every single step through the time.

Demi Lovato directorial debut

Demi Lovato will be co-directing Child Star (working title) along with Nicola Marsh. The producers of this documentary include OBB Pictures of Michael D. Ratner, DLG – Lovato’s production banner, and SB Projects of Scooter Braun. This documentary will be released in 2024 exclusively on Hulu.

This documentary promises real conversation with several former child actors. The press release includes, ‘Through intimate conversations led by Lovato, verité footage, and archival material from all subjects involved, the film will reach beyond the traditional narratives seen in op-eds and tabloids to consider the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world’.

Demi Lovato also said in a statement that there is no better directorial debut for her than this story which hits close to home. This documentary will shed light on growing up in the public eye along with how child actors can protect their boundaries and become advocates of their own destiny.

Earlier these three producers also came together for Dancing with the Devil which received critical acclaim from the audience and media. This pop star docuseries focuses on the personal problems faced by Lovato along with the addiction struggle that she went through with emphasis on her fatal dose in 2018s.

ALSO READ: Pre-GRAMMY Gala: Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and more red carpet looks from event