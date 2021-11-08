Demi Lovato shared THIS simple advice about mental health with Becky G

Becky G recently spoke to her idol and pop icon Demi Lovato as the singers chatted on Becky’s Facebook Watch talk show--Face to Face with Becky G. According to the trailer of the show, Becky, at one point, says: "Throughout the pandemic, I had so much time to really think about out what it is that I love about what I do. I realized that it was bigger than just the music. It was bigger than just the acting gig. It was bigger than just the performances. It was connection. I love connection."

While the episode isn't out yet, the trailers suggest that the duo will have "honest, transparent conversations" about gender identity, sexuality and the power of meditation.

In another one of the clips from the show, Becky is also seen saying: "Having Demi on the show was so special for me. To be able to tell them face to face how significant they are to my life, not just like in my career, but personally, it was just such a special moment. I'm just so thankful that they were so down for the cause with such a busy schedule too. I mean, they're literally killing it. Looking back at what young Becky was doing then and what she thought laid ahead of her, I think things have played out a lot differently than I probably would've imagined," Becky added, referring to opening for Lovato on their 2014 Demi World Tour. "But not in a bad way, maybe in the best way."

Speaking about her own mental health, Becky G shared how Demi helped her: "I've learned from Demi that it's okay to not have all the answers. We both had to grow up very quickly. Personally, there's things within our lives that we really bond over. Then, on the industry side, to grow up in an industry in front of the whole world, under a microscope, them more than me, obviously they're Demi Lovato, like hello, but that pressure I think a lot of people can relate to nowadays, with social media."

