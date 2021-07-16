Demi Lovato shares a bathtub selfie; Says she's 'grateful' to feel beautiful in moments she's most vulnerable

In a recent Instagram post, Demi Lovato opened up about feeling "sexiest" without any makeup on.

Demi Lovato’s no makeup selfie is pure goals! Without retouching, foundation or blush, the I Love Me singer took to Instagram to share a selfie of themself with no makeup on. Demi, 28, said they feel the 'sexiest' when they are not glammed up. Captioning their post, "I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. n****d. Just me in my purest form." Demi was seen enjoying some me time in a bubble bath.

"I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is." Lovato added. However, this isn’t the first time that Lovato is appreciating her bare face. Earlier this year, the singer had also put a selfie for #NoMakeupMonday stating that they are barefaced 85-90% of the time, despite always posting pictures full of glamour and tons of make up, jewellery and hair pieces. "Proud of my freckles, proud of b***y chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ? #ILoveMe," the singer proudly declared.

Check out their Instagram post:

Amid non-binary awareness week, the singer has also been spotted being active on their social media to spread positivity and stand up for their rights as a non-binary person. In one of their posts, Lovato shared feeling grateful for other people’s efforts of avoiding misgendering them. The singer wrote, “I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay..remember that I love you, and to keep going.”

In April, the singer, while participating in The Drew Barrymore Show in honor of the series' Beauty Week also spoke about feeling the “most beautiful in their bare face” and sweatpants, just hanging out with friends. "I don't know, that's just when I feel the most like myself. [Just] clean and comfy”, she added.

ALSO READ: Lizzo corrects paparazzi after they misgendered Demi Lovato; Latter thanks her via emotional message



Share your comment ×