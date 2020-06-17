  1. Home
Demi Lovato shares weekend getaway pictures with boyfriend Max Ehrich amidst engagement rumours

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich spend a lush weekend getaway at the desert of Joshua Tree and share loved up pictures on social media.
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich are grabbing eyeballs for their new romance. The couple only recently admitted their relationship after Demi was accidentally spotted in Max Ehrich's Instagram live when the two were quarantining together. While Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have recently come out in the open about their relationship, engagement rumours have been doing rounds on the internet. Sources also say that the couple is all set to tie the knot after the Coronavirus outbreak ends.

The duo recently headed for a romantic getaway on the weekend and got the tongues wagging once again. The engagement rumours about Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were already in its full swing and Demi's latest post only adds fuel to the already raging buzz. Recently, Demi Lovato took to her Instagram handle and shared loved up pictures of herself and boyfriend Mac Ehrich. Posing by the sunrise, the couple looks picture perfect in the snaps.

Check it out:

"Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich .. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you," Demi captioned her post. She also thanked a friend for being the third wheel between them and clicking their adorable pictures. "p.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock," she wrote.

