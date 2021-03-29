Demi Lovato sings about her lethal relapse, fatal overdose & more in new song Dancing with the Devil

Demi Lovato’s newest track Dancing with the Devil details her journey through her lethal relapse, fatal overdose & more. Scroll down to hear the song below.

Demi Lovato is quite literally dancing with the Devil, her new song which is titled the same shares her journey through relapse, which led to her near-fatal overdose. "It's just a little red wine, I'll be fine / Not like I wanna do this every night," the 28-year-old starts, referring to her relapse. "I've been good, don't I deserve it? / I think I earned it, feels like it's worth it / In my mind." By the second verse, it's "a little white line," then "a little glass pipe."

"Tin foil remedy, almost got the best of me," she sings, referring to smoking heroin. "I keep prayin' I don't reach the end of my lifetime." In the track's chorus, she refers to her overdose directly, singing that she "almost made it to heaven" by "playing with the enemy / gambiling with my soul." "It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil," she sings.

The new single, which follows the likes of "Anyone" and "What Other People Say" are set to be a part of her album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over. The first three songs on the record, whose tracklist features 19 songs, are thought to delve into her pre-overdose experience as a prelude to her "starting over."

