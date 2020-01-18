Demi Lovato to soon release a new album about her drug overdose and rehab; Details Inside

Demi Lovato is gearing up to release a brand new album featuring songs about her struggles with drug overdose and sobriety. Read on to know more.

Demi Lovato is all set to treat her fans with a brand new album and she is not in the mood to keep them waiting any longer. The 27-year-old singer, who recently revealed that she will be taking the stage at the upcoming Grammys 2020, is also currently working on a music album which is scheduled to release this year, a source close to the pop star told E Online. This will be her first commercial release since her life-threatening drug overdose incident in July 2018.

In the album, the singer will explore themes various related to her overdose, struggles with sobriety, substance abuse and her time in rehab. After taking some time off and avoiding the spotlight for a while, the singer is ready to get behind the mic. Earlier this week, the singer shared the exciting news about her upcoming Grammys gig with her 76.2 million Instagram followers. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” the Sober singer announced alongside her picture. Adding a Grammys hashtag, the songstress also tagged CBS and the Recording Academy in the caption.

Her caption was a reference to her December 4 Instagram post. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing,” the singer wrote alongside a completely empty black square image. Back then, her fans thought the singer was teasing a brand new album with the post and it turns out, they weren’t wrong. After scaring the world with her overdose in 2018, the singer took some much needed time off from music and focused on healing herself mentally, and now she is ready to hit the stage.

