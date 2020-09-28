Demi Lovato split up with Max Ehrich before news broke despite latter saying he found out ‘through tabloid’?

According to recent sources, Demi Lovato broke up with fiance Max Ehrich before news of their split spread, even though Max claims that he found out “through a tabloid.”

Demi Lovato reportedly told Max Ehrich that their relationship was ending before the news was publicly revealed! In case you didn't know, on Saturday morning, Ehrich, 29, claimed that he found out about his recent split from Lovato, 28, “through a tabloid.” “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” the Young and the Restless actor wrote on his Instagram Story. “While you’re [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.” However, a new source told People magazine that “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.”

On 24th September, the tabloid confirmed that Lovato and Ehrich were calling it quits, just two months after Ehrich proposed. They began dating in March and celebrated their 6-month anniversary earlier this month. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the insider said at the time while confirming the news. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," the source added.

According to a separate source, the couple started having problems over the last several weeks as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Lovato is in LA while Ehrich films a movie in Atlanta. "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the source said. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts." The insider told People magazine that "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard. He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."

