Demi Lovato SPOTTED stocking up on food and supplies amid coronavirus crisis

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Demi was spotted stocking up on food and supplies at a grocery store amid Coronavirus Crisis. Read on to know more.

Amid coronavirus crisis, health experts and governments across the world are advising people to isolated themselves and avoid social interaction. Because of this, people are stalking up food and other necessary supplies before self quarantining to stay away from the virus. Demi Lovato was recently spotted doping the same. The singer stopped by a grocery store wearing black mask and gloves on March 15, Just Jared reported. The 27-year-old singer was surrounded by bodyguards as she stocked up supplies. In addition to the safety gears, the singer wore black sweats.

Demi is not the only celebrity who decided to shop for supplies amid the deadly pandemic. Last week, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa stepped out for grocery shopping. As a reaction to the outbreak, many people across the world were seen hoarding stuff at markets. Reacting to this, Miley Cyrus recently took to twitter and urged her fans to stop hoarding goods and leave stuff for people who also need access to toilet paper, face masks and food.

“Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint. It’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!" Miley tweeted. According to the latest report by Al Jazeera, the infection, which originated in China, has infected 153,000 globally and killed about 5,800 people.

ALSO READ: James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for Coronavirus

Read More