Demi Lovato talks about feeling 'survivor's guilt' following rapper DMX's overdose

Demi Lovato in a recent interview opened up about feeling scared and going through "survivor's guilt" after hearing about DMX's overdose.

This article mentions accounts of sexual assault and drug overdose (Trigger Warning)

Demi Lovato has talked about her struggle with addiction and how she survived the 2018 overdose incident in her newly released docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. The singer recently opened up about dealing with survivor's guilt, especially after hearing about rapper DMX's overdose. DMX has been currently reported to be on life support at the White Plains Hospital in New York, where he was admitted on Friday following an alleged overdose incident that caused him a heart attack. Reacting to the same, Lovato spoke to TMZ and revealed how it scared her.

During her recent interaction with TMZ, where she also spoke about her documentary, Demi stated how she reacts with a "that could have been you" thought whenever she hears about anyone overdosing or passing away. The Dancing With the Devil singer said, "There are times I've felt like feeling survivor's guilt. You do ask yourself 'why am I still here, why are others not?' It's challenging. I have to realise that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get."

Lovato also revealed how the 2018 incident has changed her and that she now "counts her blessings" and wants to live the best life with the realisation that someone else may not get a chance.

Demi's docuseries which released on YouTube is a four-part series that premiered at SXSW's virtual festival last month. Apart from Lovato's overdose, the series also addresses other aspects of her life such as professional and personal relationships. The docuseries also interviews Lovato's close friends and colleagues who talk about her journey so far.

