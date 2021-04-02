Demi Lovato throws shade at ex Max Ehrich in new song 15 Minutes; Sings ‘it ain’t goodbye but good riddance’

Demi Lovato recently broke her silence on her thoughts about ex-fiance Max Ehrich in her new song 15 Minutes. Scroll down to see what she said.

After releasing her new music video for the song Dancing with the Devil, Demi Lovato is getting candid about more personal aspects of her life. Her new album Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, which released today, reveals multiple things about Demi’s personal life, case in point her broken engagement with Max Ehrich, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter directly addressed her situation on the new song “15 Minutes.”

“Crickets. Is that an answer?” she simply described the song to Apple Music. “Changed your colors so fast / Tried to turn my friends into friends of the past / Always puttin’ you first, could’ve been your future / But you didn’t even care about me like that,” she sings. “‘Cause you were looking for fifteen minutes, yeah / And now you got fifteen minutes, yeah / Pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah / Ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance.” She also addressed photos of Max that went viral of him sulking on the beach where he proposed to Demi: “Prayin’ in Malibu, prayin’ in Malibu, how could you, how could you?”

If you missed it, in the song The Kind of Lover I Am from the same album, the singer got candid about her sexuality. “I feel like this is the song I’m going to play people if we start dating so they can get a sense of who I am. I’m just an open, free-spirited person who wants to be happy, and I deserve that. Everyone deserves that,” she sang. “Doesn’t matter you’re a woman or a man / That’s the kind of lover I am (Lover that I am),” she sings on the chorus.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus spark dating rumours after collaborating for a song together

Share your comment ×