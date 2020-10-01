  1. Home
Demi Lovato throws shade at ex Max Ehrich with new song Still Have Me; Sings about ‘finding my way back’

Demi Lovato has just released her new song Still Have Me and the lyrics throw lots of shade at her recent ex-fiance Max Ehrich.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: October 1, 2020 01:35 am
Demi Lovato‘s brand new song Still Have Me was just released and now, it is being reported that the song could be about her breakup with Max Ehrich. TMZ said she wrote the song a while ago but “Our sources say she kept the hook but changed the lyrics to reflect her split with Max Ehrich.”

 

We’re still transcribing the full lyrics but the song features lines including, “It feels like someone’s stolen/All the light I ever had” and “Everything around me shattered/All the highs are now just lows/But it doesn’t even matter/’Cause I’d rather be alone.”

 

Demi also sings, “I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had,” and “Like the world disappeared / And I’m laying right here / While the silence is piercing / And it hurts to breathe.”

 

Demi and Max broke up last week and he’s been creating some drama on social media claiming she never called him and broke up with him. Find out how Demi Lovato currently feels about her ex, according to a source.

 

