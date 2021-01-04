Demi Lovato working on a new album in 2021 after Max Ehrich split; Her manager Scooter Braun CONFIRMS

Demi Lovato recently was confirmed to be working on a new album by her manager Scooter Braun. Scroll down for details.

Demi Lovato is finally getting back to music! 2021 might finally bring a new Demi Lovato album our way according to recent evidence. After releasing several singles last year amidst the pandemic and teasing an upcoming album all throughout her short-lived relationship and a controversial breakup with Max Ehrich. Seems like the pop singer Lovato spent the first part of the new year in the recording studio according to her manager Scooter Braun, who announced the news via Twitter today, saying: “Demi is in the studio,” with a pair of eye emojis.

Lovato responded to Scooter’s tweet within minutes and posted the same tweet to her IG stories, "*PHONE RINGS - SCOOTER'S CALLING* ME: HEY CAN'T TALK, IN THE BOOTH.” And then tagging @SCOOTERBRAUN, adding the tweet from Braun.

If you didn’t know, Demi previously made headlines for her very messy breakup with actor Max Ehrich. After dating each other for 6 months and getting engaged very early on in the relationship, the duo suddenly broke up after their 6-month mark. While Max had several things to say about the breakup, Demi chose to stay relatively low on the topic. However, the Commander-In-Chief singer made a comment on singlehood back in December 2020. As reported by E! News, in a now-expired Instagram Story, Demi explained what she feels is the best part of being single. The songstress wrote, "The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself."

