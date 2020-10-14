Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich spotted with America Idol alum Sonika Vaid days after he was spotted crying

Demi Lovato's former flame Max Ehrich was spotted hanging out with America Idol alum Sonika Vaid. The photo comes just a few days after he was seen breaking down at the Malibu beach.

The drama just took a new turn and we are confused, the least to say. For the past few weeks, the drama surrounding Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had everyone's attention. The singer and actor, who were engaged for a few weeks, parted ways. While Demi did not let the split reflect on her social media account, Max couldn't stop putting their relationship on blast. Until recently, he was making the headlines for he was spotted crying on Malibu beach, the same location where he proposed Demi.

Now, Max grabbed eyeballs when he was spotted with America Idol alum Sonika Vaid. The actor shared the photo of their outing on his Instagram account sans a captioned and switched off the comments for the post. In the photo, he sported a big smile while one of his arms was hidden behind Sonika. On the other hand, the stunner dressed in black and had a shocked expression in the photo. While Max proudly shared the photo, Sonika's Instagram had, ummm, no mention of the actor. Check out the photo here.

The photo comes just a couple of days after a source informed E! News that Max refuses to leave Demi alone. While the singer and Max haven't communicated, he has been reaching out to Demi's family and friends. Last we heard from the international publication, the singer was in contact with her lawyers in connection with the drama unfolding. Read all about it here: Max Ehrich not leaving Demi Lovato alone after the split; Singer reportedly 'in contact with lawyers'

