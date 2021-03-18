Demi Lovato's 'overwhelmed in the best way' as she thanks fans for love & support after docuseries revelations.

The YouTube docuseries is titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil and the singer received a lot of love and support from her fans as well as friends.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Demi Lovato dropped major bombshells in her docuseries premiere Dancing With The Devil on Wednesday. The singer opened up about her struggle with mental health, 2018's fatal drug overdose episode and how she was raped as a teenager as well as in 2018. The shocking revelations made waves on social media with several showing their support to the singer.

The YouTube docuseries is titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil and is set to release later this month. In the docuseries, the singer revealed that she was sexually assaulted not once, but twice. The first time was as a teenager at 15 when she was working on a Disney film. Whereas, the second time was during the drug overdose episode in 2018 when she had blacked out and was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer.

Demi's heartbreaking revelations led her fans to shower her with love and support more than ever. The singer revealed that she felt "overwhelmed in the best way" by this love and support. Taking to Instagram, Demi wrote, "Thanking god for all the love and support I've felt from my fans, friends and family over the past 24 hours. My heart is so overwhelmed in the best way."

She continued, "I love you all so much and thank you for your messages..you have no idea what they mean to me. We're in this together and I feel you with me - thank you."

