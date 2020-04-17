Demi Lovato's source refuses rumours of her engagement with boyfriend Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato's source denies her engagement rumours with her boyfriend Max Ehrich and reveals marriage is not on the cards soon.

After the couple revealed that they're quarantining together during the shut down, rumours about Demi Lovato being engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich took over the internet. Demi Lovato only confirmed their relationship recently and now rumours about the two getting engaged are popping up on social media sites and news portals. Rumours also said that Ehrich may propose to the pop star after the coronavirus pandemic subsides. However, a source close to the 27-year-old singer recently rubbished the rumours of her and Max Ehrich's engagement and told ET, "It’s still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other."

Touchwood! Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's relationship is going quite strong. Another source revealed, "Max is very much in love with Demi and is infatuated with her,” another source shared. “Max has basically already moved into Demi’s house and everything has been going really well. They are always joking and laughing all day long, keeping each other entertained." Not to miss the fact that Demo Lovato recently called her boyfriend Ehrich an angel on social media.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's relationship came out in the open when Demi accidentally walked in on Ehrich's Instagram Live. The two are very much in love but marriage is not on the cards anytime soon, the source told ET. Demi was in a relationship with Wilmer Valderrama for six years before she dated Max Ehrich. After her breakup with Wilmer, Demi revealed that there is no bad blood between them as she feels that their split allowed her to focus on herself better. She also wished him well and stated that she's happy for his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco.

"I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time," she stated. "But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself," Demi added.

Demi Lovato has had a lot of ups and downs in her life. In her recent conversation with Harper Bazaar, she revealed that her equation with a lot of people has altered, with whom she was close at one point of time. Elaborating on the same, she said that she is neither in touch with Joe Jonas, whom she dated after sharing the screen with him in Disney film Camp Rock, nor with Selena Gomez, who happened to be her best friend sometime back. "When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her," she told Harper Bazaar. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best," she added.

The 27-year-old songstress marked her comeback on the stage two years after going through a fatal drug overdose episode in 2018. Demi's first performance after her recovery was at the 2019 Grammy Awards where she sang a song titled 'Anyone' that she had written right before the drug emergency in 2018 opening about her depression. Demi Lovato welled up as soon as she began her performance. The brave starlet cleared her voice and began singing once again, delivering an awe-inspiring performance at the Grammy Awards that fetched her standing ovation from the crowd.

After her powerful comeback at Grammy's, Demi Lovato has been more focussed than ever. Even when the world has reached to a standstill in wake of the Coronanirus spur, Demi is working on her anticipated new album. Recently, she shared an update on the progress of the still-untitled record, the follow up to 2017's Tell Me You Love Me, speaking about it in an interview with Apple Music's Hanuman Welch. The singer hopes to release the record by summer or fall 2020 at the max and has been working hard for the same. Demi has released two songs from the album as of now, the first one being Anyone and the other one, I Love Me.

