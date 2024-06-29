Demi Moore Celebrates 39th Anniversary Of St Elmo’s Fire With Charli XCX Reference; See HERE

The 1985 romantic comedy, which contributed in launching Demi Moore to fame, celebrated its thirty-ninth anniversary on Friday, June 28. Demi Moore commemorated the longevity of St. Elmo’s Fire with a social media post, adding Charli XCX's new music to it.

Demi Moore celebrates St. Elmo’s Fire in style that was released 39 years ago

St. Elmo’s Fire is a 1985 coming-of-age movie helmed by Joel Schumacher. It's about seven self-centered friends in Georgetown who struggle with transitioning from adolescence to adulthood.

Moore took to Instagram to post “Jules would have loved Brat Girl Summer. Happy 39th birthday to #StElmosFire!” which was accompanied by a reel. In commemoration of it, Demi Moore had her own take on the movie classic. In the clip that included montages of the actress sassying and slaying, as part of the seven-person group later dubbed Brat Pack, Charli XCX's 365 from latest album Brat played.

Demi Moore is a star of St. Elmo’s Fire and thereby the Brat Pack of Hollywood

St. Elmo’s Fire is about seven friends: Alec, Billy, Jules, Kevin, Kirby, Leslie and Wendy who have just finished their studies at college. They are trying to navigate their life and friendships through the struggles of adulthood.

Alec who aspires for a seat in Congress changes his political party from Democrat to Republican thus causing a fight with Leslie his girlfriend over her desire to know herself first before settling down in marriage. She is an architect. As a waiter and aspiring lawyer Kirby tries to have a romance with Dale Biberman, who is slightly older than him.

Advertisement

Writer Kevin who is friends with all these people doesn’t believe in love as it exists. Now married with a child, Billy has pushed aside adult responsibilities. Wendy comes from wealth but works for low wages at social services and has been secretly pining for Billy since childhood, and Jules (played by Demi Moore) squanders away all her money while worrying everyone else around her. The film takes viewers through a journey of friendship among these eccentric and colorful characters who do not seem to be like birds of a feather.

Starring Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Judd Nelson are among those who featured in this film also known as St Elmo’s Fire. In 1985, David Blum in an article published in New York Magazine called them Brat Pack of Hollywood which was intended to be a wordplay on Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack.

Advertisement

Moore recently confessed to Entertainment Weekly, "None of us really liked the idea of being called 'brats,' or that we weren't professionals or didn't take our work seriously. It was such an interesting, curious thing. We all had different experiences. [The Brat Pack] was very impactful for Andrew, and shifted the direction of his career." They all got together recently in New York City for the Tribeca Film Festival to support McCarthy during the premiere of his documentary BRATS.

ALSO READ: 'Disparaging And Negative': Andrew McCarthy Reveals Why His 80s Co-Stars Were Not Fond Of 'Brat Pack' Label Initially